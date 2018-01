Add Detail To Consumer Credit Risk Reports, PRA Tells Banks

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 1:26 PM GMT) -- Banks must improve the quality of the risk reports they submit to their boards to ensure that changes in consumer lending portfolios that increase exposure for the firm are swiftly picked up, the U.K.’s Prudential Regulation Authority said Wednesday.



The PRA has told the boards of U.K. banks what it expects them to do after an industry review highlighted weaknesses in governance. (AP) The PRA has written to the boards of U.K. banks, setting out the steps it expects them to take after an industry review...

