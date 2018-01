EU Sets Program To Draw Down Bad Loans In Banking System

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 11:19 AM GMT) -- The European Commission laid out plans on Thursday to tackle the high stock of nonperforming loans in the financial system, including new requirements for banks and reforms to national insolvency and debt recovery rules.



The European Commission says it is “on track” to launch new measures to tackle the build-up of nonperforming loans in the bloc. (AP) The Commission said it is “on track” to launch the new measures in the next few months. The build-up of nonperforming loans — bank loans that are subject to...

To view the full article, register now.