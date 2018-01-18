Clyde & Co. Snags Insurance Lawyer Duo From Mayer Brown

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 5:15 PM GMT) -- Two insurance partners have been poached to join the professional and financial disputes group at the London office of global law firm Clyde & Co.

Clyde & Co. announced on Wednesday that Mandip Sagoo and Angus Duncan will join the firm from the London insurance and reinsurance practice of Mayer Brown.

“Mandip and Angus both bring with them skills, experience and client bases which complement our existing professional and financial disputes practice very well. We look forward to them joining and further bolstering our practice in...
