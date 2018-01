Gov'ts Must Spend More On Cybersecurity, Top Broker Warns

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 6:35 PM GMT) -- Governments and the private sector must invest far more in cybersecurity if they want to avoid uninsured losses similar to those that can emerge following a hurricane or earthquake, a leading broker warned on Wednesday.



John Drzik, president of global risk and digital at Marsh Ltd., made the appeal alongside a new World Economic Forum report that warns of a growing risk of international cyberattacks. The WEF Global Risks Report 2018, which Marsh helped to compile, said attacks against businesses had almost doubled over five years...

