EBA Looks At Tightening Up EU Deposit Guarantee Schemes

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 5:28 PM GMT) -- The European Banking Authority said in a report Wednesday that its risk-based guidelines allow too much flexibility for national supervisors when they decide how much banks should contribute to deposit guarantee schemes.

The EBA’s guidelines are designed to help supervisors calculate the contributions that financial institutions make to deposit guarantee schemes to ensure they are proportional to the level of risk. The report said the EBA may need to review the guidelines to guarantee a more consistent approach, while also taking into account differences between nations....
