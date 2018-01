Expert Testifies Crisis Should Have Weighed On HBOS Deal

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 3:30 PM GMT) -- Lloyds should have paid more attention to how a worsening economy could have damaged its acquisition of HBOS at the height of the financial crisis before it recommended the deal to shareholders, a top accountant testified in a London court on Wednesday.



Gervase MacGregor, head of advisory at accountancy firm BDO LLP, told the High Court that Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s former directors should have had paid greater heed to the risk of a deepening recession — even if it was not the most likely scenario,...

To view the full article, register now.