EU To Remove Panama, Others From Tax Haven 'Blacklist'

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:31 PM EST) -- The European Union announced Tuesday that it will remove eight jurisdictions, including Panama, from its list of alleged tax havens, prompting criticism from the European Parliament members tasked with investigating tax avoidance in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal.



The EU’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council is set to take Panama, Barbados, Grenada, Macau, Mongolia, South Korea, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates off its “blacklist” on Jan. 23, an EU official confirmed with Law360 on Wednesday. The decision, announced a day earlier, sparked pushback...

