Patient Qualified For Emergency Care Funding, NJ Court Says

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:12 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday said a psychiatric patient didn’t have to pay for his involuntary hospital stay, ruling that his referral through a screening service triggered his eligibility for uncompensated care under a state funding program for indigent residents.



The three-judge Appellate Division panel’s published opinion upended a win for the Newton Medical Center, which alleged that the patient identified as D.B. owed it more than $6,700 because he didn’t quality for the New Jersey Charity Care regulation allowing free treatment for emergency...

