Gymnast Won't Be Fined For Speaking Of Dr.'s Alleged Abuse

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- USA Gymnastics said Tuesday that it will not seek payment from Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney for speaking out on sexual abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar, despite a 2016 settlement agreement allegedly giving the organization the right to do so.



USA Gymnastics encouraged her and others to talk about their abuse by Nassar, who appeared at a sentencing hearing Tuesday stemming from guilty pleas on sexual abuse and misconduct charges in a pair of criminal cases. The organization's statement stems from revelations that a...

