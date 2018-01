Author Says Texas A&M Athletics Not Immune To Copyright Suit

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:56 PM EST) -- An author accusing Texas A&M University and its athletic department of publishing a story he wrote on the origin of the school football team's famous "12th man" tradition without permission fired back at the school’s bid to dodge the suit on Wednesday, arguing it can't avoid liability for infringing his copyright by arguing sovereign immunity.



Author Michael Bynum said on Wednesday that Texas A&M cannot get the suit dismissed by arguing sovereign immunity because the institution is not an arm of the state and is rather...

To view the full article, register now.