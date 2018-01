Todd & Weld Picks Up Four Partners From Collora

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- Boston-based litigation boutique Todd & Weld LLP announced Wednesday it has added four trial partners with expertise in areas ranging from employment law to white collar defense to government investigations from Collora LLP, which was recently acquired by Hogan Lovells.



Paul Cirel, Ingrid Martin, Daniel Cloherty and Victoria Steinberg joined Todd & Weld on Dec. 18, additions the firm said in a news release boosts its “ability to provide clients with the trial experience and courtroom skills to take on any type of white collar matter,...

