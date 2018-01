DraftKings, FanDuel Say They Can Use Student-Athlete Names

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- DraftKings and FanDuel urged the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday to shut down a bid by student-athletes to block the fantasy leagues from using the players' names and likenesses, arguing that an Indiana law clearly allows the practice.



The two fantasy-sports services filed their opening brief in the Seventh Circuit in response to an appeal brought late last year by a group of college athletes angry that their names and likenesses are being used in online contests. The athletes accused the companies of violating Indiana's right-of-publicity statute,...

