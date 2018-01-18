Expert Analysis

Indian Country After Year 1 Of The Trump Administration

By Larry Roberts and Charlie Galbraith January 18, 2018, 12:23 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 12:23 PM EST) -- At this point in year one of the Obama administration, tribes were enjoying the progress made at the first ever White House Tribal Nations Conference where 566 federally recognized tribes were invited to engage directly with cabinet members, the president took questions from tribal leaders and signed a memorandum ordering all agencies to fully develop and implement tribal consultation policies. Thus far, there has been no Trump Tribal Nations Conference. However, the administration recently released “Promises Made, Promises Kept: Interior Releases Comprehensive List of Accomplishments under...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular