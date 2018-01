Surgery Center Fights Sanctions Bid In Antitrust Fight

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- Outpatient surgical center Marion HealthCare LLC on Wednesday hit back at claims that it improperly filed confidential information in its Illinois antitrust suit against Southern Illinois Healthcare, blaming the hospital chain for the accidental disclosure of contract information.



In a brief filed in Illinois federal court, Marion argued that SIH did not follow an agreed-upon protocol for exchanging sensitive information in the suit over SIH’s allegedly exclusive contracts with insurers. As a result, Marion publicly filed information from an email between SIH and insurer HFN Inc....

