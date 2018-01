Justices Ask Whether Repair Advisers Offer Auto 'Service'

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 11:13 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday homed in on whether auto dealer employees who advise customers about repair work actually are engaged in "servicing" cars and therefore are exempt from overtime pay requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act.



Wednesday marked the second time the dispute was brought before the high court, which overturned a Ninth Circuit ruling in favor of the workers in June. (Law360) "The ordinary meaning of what it means to be engaged in servicing automobiles is to be repairing, maintaining, fixing cars,"...

