Watchdog Demands More Competition In Payments System

Law360, London (January 18, 2018, 5:53 PM GMT) -- A U.K. regulator urged the new retail payment system operator on Thursday to boost innovation and help create effective competition in the sector, as it called on the body to set out its long-term priorities.



The Payment Systems Regulator has set what it expects from the New Payment System Operator, which was set up by the Bank of England and the PSR to tackle weakness in the existing infrastructure and provide a single set of payment channels to allow businesses and individuals to move money around....

To view the full article, register now.