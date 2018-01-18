Cryptocurrency Co. Closes €61M Funding Round

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 1:50 PM EST) -- French cryptocurrency and blockchain security company Ledger has closed a €61 million ($75 million) funding round led by venture capital firm Draper Esprit, the company said Thursday.



Ledger announced the closing of the fund, which was oversubscribed, with commitments from FirstMark Capital, Cathay Capital and Korelya Capital as well as additional contributions from existing investors CapHorn Invest, Digital Currency Group and GDTRE. Draper Esprit PLC led the round with a $24 million contribution.



"We initially designed our Ledger hardware wallet as an enabler for the blockchain...

