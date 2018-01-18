Expert Analysis

Will Tax Reform Affect Utility Rates?

By Bradley Seltzer and Amish Shah January 18, 2018, 2:14 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 2:14 PM EST) -- Amidst the hyperbolic din emanating from politicians, reporters, analysts and others regarding the alleged massive refunds awaiting utility ratepayers (i.e., customers) following the federal corporate tax rate reduction from 35 percent to 21 percent, enacted as part of the recent tax legislation, Public Law. No. 115-97 (formerly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), it is important to step back and recognize that there are statutory, judicial and regulatory limitations and guiding principles that bear on the extent to which, and the rate at which,...
