Retailer Gets 2 Years For $5.6M Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 9:31 PM EST) -- A California man who operated retail locations in the state was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to pay $5.6 million in sales, income and payroll taxes, the California attorney general announced.



Jeong Kim, who operated more than 50 fashion retail locations in Southern California, pled guilty in July to tax evasion, false income tax returns and failure to pay taxes and workers’ compensation fraud and agreed to pay $7 million in restitution.



“Like the rest of us, businesses must...

