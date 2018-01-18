IRS Issues Updated Instructions For Global Tax Reports

Law360, Washington (January 18, 2018, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service issued updated instructions for companies filing global tax reports as part of a new disclosure requirement from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



The country-by-country reports were part of the OECD's 2015 recommendations for combating tax base erosion and profit shifting, which aimed to curb tax avoidance by multinational corporations through new international tax norms. The reporting system requires companies to prepare a global blueprint of their operations, broken down by jurisdiction, with factors such as income, taxes paid and workforce....

