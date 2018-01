Insurers May Need To Step Up For New Directives, FCA Says

Law360, London (January 19, 2018, 3:25 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned insurers on Friday they will have to go beyond the minimum requirements in new rules from Brussels on policy sales, and may also need to obey requirements similar to those in the European Union's sweeping securities regime.



The FCA said in a consultation that when it presses companies to comply with the impending Insurance Distribution Directive it may also force them to fall in line with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, which came into force on Jan....

To view the full article, register now.