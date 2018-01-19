ESMA Updates Transparency Guidance On Some Equities, Bonds

Law360, London (January 19, 2018, 5:39 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority said Friday that some equities and bonds will be subject to transparency rules required by sweeping new EU-wide financial regulation — including trades that took place before the rules were launched this month.



The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and its corresponding regulation, known respectively as MiFID II and MiFIR, which both came into force on Jan.3, require national supervisors to perform so-called transitional transparency calculations, or TTC, for equity and non-equity instruments.



ESMA has made a series of technical clarifications...

