Check Execs' Insurance After Carillion Failure, Broker Warns

Law360, London (January 19, 2018, 8:43 PM GMT) -- Companies should check whether directors and officers are insured against defense costs in the event the employer collapses, a senior broker at Marsh Ltd. warned Friday following the insolvency of one of Britain’s biggest contractors.



Eleni Petros, commercial crime and employment liability leader at Marsh, issued the warning after Carillion PLC collapsed on Jan. 15 to reveal a £587 million ($813 million) hole in its pension insurance scheme. Before sinking into liquidation, the firm struggled to refinance its business and issued its third profit warning in five months...

