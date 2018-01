Republican Lawmakers Back Union In Fees Case At High Court

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- A group of past and present Republican state and local lawmakers along with two dozen former presidents of the Washington, D.C., bar on Friday threw their support behind a union’s fight urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to block state unions from making workers cover bargaining costs.



The current and former GOP politicians and the 24 past D.C. bar presidents filed amicus briefs in support of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan in a case in which...

