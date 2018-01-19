SEC Chair Urges Retail Focus In Activist Investor Debate

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said Friday the interests of Main Street investors must remain central to a growing debate over the pros and cons of shareholder activism.



Clayton said U.S. economic growth depends on the willingness of retail investors to make long-term investments of “their hard-earned capital” in securities markets to help companies grow.



“If our system of corporate governance is not ensuring that the views and fundamental interests of these long-term retail investors are being protected, then we have a lot...

To view the full article, register now.