SEC Chair Urges Retail Focus In Activist Investor Debate
Clayton said U.S. economic growth depends on the willingness of retail investors to make long-term investments of “their hard-earned capital” in securities markets to help companies grow.
“If our system of corporate governance is not ensuring that the views and fundamental interests of these long-term retail investors are being protected, then we have a lot...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login