Worker Centers Seen As Likely Targets For Trump Regulators

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- Business advocates who have been pressing the federal government for years to increase its regulation of worker centers like Fight for $15 are more hopeful than ever that they'll get their way after a string of reversals of Obama-era National Labor Relations Board precedent.



As worker centers — a loosely defined category of advocacy groups that help workers in a specific community or industry — have gained momentum and secured changes to state employment laws, the business community has stepped up calls for those groups to...

