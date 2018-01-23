LINK Support For Remote ATMs Falls Short, Regulator Says

By Mariko Iwasaki

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 1:07 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s largest cash machine network isn’t doing enough to maintain sufficient numbers of ATMs in remote regions after fee cuts for operators, the Payments Systems Regulator said Tuesday.

PSR Managing Director Hannah Nixon told Parliament's Treasury Committee that LINK’s proposals to ensure cash access as ATMs are withdrawn didn’t resolve concerns and the industry needs to come up with better ideas.

Regulators became alarmed last year when LINK, which represents banks and other independent ATM operators, announced plans for a 20 percent cut in ATM...
