Fashion Brand To Pay $2.3M In Bangladesh Accord Deal

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:23 PM EST) -- Two international labor unions said Monday they had reached a $2.3 million settlement in arbitration proceedings with an unnamed global fashion brand over garment factory conditions, a month after a separate deal was reached with another fashion brand under the Bangladesh Accord for Fire and Building Safety.



IndustriALL Global Union and UNI Global Union said in a statement that the $2 million will go toward the remediation of more than 150 garment factories in Bangladesh, and $300,000 will go to the unions’ Supply Chain Worker Support...

