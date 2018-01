Covington Guides Bacardi's $5.1B Patrón Purchase

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- Privately owned spirits company Bacardi & Co. Ltd. said Monday that it has agreed to purchase Patrón Spirits International AG for $5.1 billion in a deal guided by Covington & Burling LLP.



The deal will make Bacardi the No. 1 super-premium spirits provider, according to data from the International Wine and Spirits Record. The acquisition comes almost a decade after Bacardi acquired a minority stake in the tequila company and reflects an enterprise value of $5.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first...

To view the full article, register now.