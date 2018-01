Trump OKs New Tariffs On Solar Cells, Washing Machines

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 5:31 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Monday approved new tariffs and quotas on imports of solar cells and washing machines, capping a pair of contentious trade battles and marking the first time the U.S. has imposed safeguard restrictions since 2001.



The president approved a strict tariff-rate quota system on washing machines lasting three years and steep tariffs on imports of solar cells and modules lasting four years. (AP) Following up on recommendations made by the U.S. International Trade Commission last year, Trump approved a strict tariff-rate quota system...

