British Pension Scheme ‘Mastermind’ Told To Repay £14M

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 6:54 PM GMT) -- A U.K. High Court judge on Tuesday ordered that the "mastermind" behind a so-called pensions liberation scheme that misappropriated retirement savings worth around £13.75 million ($19.2 million) from hundreds of members of occupational pension schemes must repay the savers.



The Pensions Regulator, or TPR, had sought to recover the pension pots of around 245 members lost due to an “improper and dishonest” scheme that induced them to transfer their pensions to schemes controlled by David Austin and others under a promise that they would receive money...

To view the full article, register now.