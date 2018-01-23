Cyberattack On US Cloud Provider Could Cost $15B: Lloyd's

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 6:20 PM GMT) -- A major cyberattack on a U.S. cloud provider could inflict $15 billion worth of economic losses, the majority of which would be uninsured, Lloyd’s of London warned in a report released on Tuesday.



Lloyd’s, the world’s biggest specialty insurance market, has published research with modeling firm AIR Worldwide analyzing how 12.4 million U.S. organizations would be hit financially if a top cloud provider on which their business relies were to fail.



The 59-page report includes a number of different scenarios. An extreme cyber incident that takes...

