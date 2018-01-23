Baker McKenzie Adds Littler Mendelson SF Office Head

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie has lured employment law veteran Michael Brewer from management-side powerhouse Littler Mendelson PC, where he led that firm’s offices in San Francisco and Walnut Creek, California, the firm announced Tuesday.



The San Francisco-based Brewer, who joins Baker McKenzie as a partner, focuses his practice on defending employers in wage-and-hour class and collective actions, as well as against claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation.



Brewer told Law360 on Tuesday that he “spent a lot of time deliberating” on his decision to leave Littler, where he...

