EU Weighs Bank Customer Checks To Aid AML Fight

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 2:17 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s top financial regulators have issued guidance to member states highlighting the money laundering and terrorist financing risks that financial and credit institutions face when they use new products to carry out due diligence checks on customers.



The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities, known as the ESAs, said on Tuesday that it wants to ensure that national regulators across Europe — such as the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority — understand how to spot when new technology might be detrimental as they conduct...

