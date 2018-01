‘Judge Judy’ Cut Producers Out Of $95M Deal, Suit Claims

Law360, San Francisco (January 23, 2018, 5:22 PM EST) -- The original producers of the popular reality courtroom show “Judge Judy” have hit the famous television jurist, CBS and its production company with a $4.75 million lawsuit in California court, alleging they wrongfully cut the producers out of a deal when the judge sold her show’s library to CBS for more than $95 million last year.



In a Jan. 19 complaint, Kaye Switzer and the Sandi Spreckman Trust claim that Judge Judith Sheindlin, CBS Corp. and Big Ticket Television Inc. broke their contract with the producers...

