Expert Analysis

Will CFPB Adopt A More Nuanced Approach To Remedies?

By Ori Lev January 24, 2018, 10:50 AM EST

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:50 AM EST) -- In a decision expressly based on the novelty of the legal claims brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal district court has rejected the CFPB’s broad demand for consumer restitution and civil money penalties in a case that has already produced several important rulings. The case represents the second time that a federal district judge has rejected the CFPB’s expansive view of remedies following a bench trial. The CFPB’s loss suggests that parties willing to litigate against the CFPB may achieve success even if...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular