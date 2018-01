'Brazen' Bid To Freeze Assets Of Nursing Co. In FCA Suit Fails

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday rejected a whistleblower’s attempt to freeze the assets of a nursing company that recently escaped a $350 million False Claims Act verdict, calling it a “brazen” bid to interfere with the company’s cash.



U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, who torpedoed the $350 million verdict two weeks ago, shot down the request from whistleblower nurse Angela Ruckh in a bluntly worded order. According to the order, Ruckh’s request “brazenly” stated that an asset freeze of nursing company CMC II LLC was...

