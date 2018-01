Understanding IRS' New Rule On Contractor Tax Compliance

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 1:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department recently issued an interim rule[1] to improve the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to identify contractors who have delinquent federal tax liabilities. It is crucial for federal contractors to understand the new rule, and to promptly address any federal tax delinquencies or other federal tax non-compliance.



First, however, it is important to understand how the new IRS rule came about.



Last year, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) issued a report finding that the IRS’s tax check process for contractors was...

To view the full article, register now.