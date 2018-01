Diocese Slams Insurer In Sex Abuse Claims Row At 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday asked the Second Circuit to find that Interstate Fire and Casualty Co. has a duty to cover settlements with victims who say they were sexually abused by priests, rebutting the insurer's argument that those claims were excluded from the policy.



The archdiocese said the panel should uphold a district court's decision that Interstate had to pay the claims but should overturn the lower court's finding that the failure to pay did not violate the Connecticut Unfair Insurance Practices Act,...

To view the full article, register now.