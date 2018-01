Scientists Sue EPA Over Trump Admin.’s Expert ‘Purge’

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 10:52 PM EST) -- A group of scientists sued the Environmental Protection Agency in Massachusetts federal court Tuesday, claiming the Trump administration’s directive barring scientists who receive EPA grants from serving on the agency’s advisory committee is a “purge” intended to delegitimize scientific research.



The Union of Concerned Scientists, founded in 1969 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in Tuesday’s complaint that the October directive is being used to reshape the EPA’s committees by replacing impartial scientists associated with academic and non-profit institutions and lending more weight to private industry...

