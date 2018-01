FCA Steers Firms On Overly Optimistic PRIIPs Outlooks

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 5:46 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority offered counsel Wednesday to financial services firms and insurers worried about giving investors overly optimistic projections about their offerings in newly mandated disclosure forms, saying the firms should consider explaining why the calculations may be too rosy.



The disclosures, fact-sheets known as key information documents, became mandatory for firms to produce when the European Union’s regulation on packaged retail and insurance-based products, known as PRIIPS, took effect on Jan. 1.



Financial services firms and insurers must include information about the future...

