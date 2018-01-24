Construction Tech Co. Katerra Nabs $865M From Investors
Led by the SoftBank Vision Fund, Katerra received support in its series D funding round from both new and existing investors. The California-based company specializes in streamlining real estate development by implementing technology to help handle design, material sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and construction.
The funding will help the company push into an industry...
