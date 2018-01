GM Sued By Motorcyclist In Self-Driving Car Accident

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 2:20 PM EST) -- A motorcyclist has suffered neck and shoulder injuries after a General Motors LLC self-driving vehicle unexpectedly veered into his lane and knocked him to the ground, a suit filed in California federal court claims.



Motorcycle driver Oscar Willhelm Nilsson said Monday he attempted to pass a Cruise Automation 2016 Chevrolet Bolt when the vehicle began to switch lanes, but the car suddenly swerved back into its original lane and hit Nilsson. He has had to take disability leave from his job due to the injuries, the...

