UK Launches AML Agency To Pilot Private-Sector Oversight

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 6:05 PM GMT) -- A new British anti-money laundering watchdog began operations Tuesday to coordinate how the private-sector polices its own ranks, aiding efforts to clamp down on the £90 billion ($127.8 billion) the government estimates is laundered through the U.K. each year.



The new Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision, or OPBAS, will sit inside the Financial Conduct Authority and have oversight over 22 professional bodies with AML compliance supervision, including the Solicitors Regulation Authority, the Bar Standards Board and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and...

