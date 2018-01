AT&T Ad Pushes ‘Internet Bill Of Rights’

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 8:29 PM EST) -- AT&T Inc. Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson penned a full-page ad in national media publications Wednesday, calling for new federal legislation he dubbed an “Internet Bill of Rights” that would require all online companies — not just internet service providers like AT&T — to stick to so-called open internet principles.



According to AT&T, the letter ran Wednesday in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, USA Today and the Los Angeles Times, as well as on some websites. In the letter, Stephenson...

