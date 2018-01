Ex-Hotel Exec Cops To Embezzling $13M

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 24, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- A hotel executive admitted Wednesday in New Jersey federal court to embezzling more than $13 million from a New York-based hospitality company where he was the chief operating officer and dodging taxes on $28 million in income, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.



George Dfouni, 47, of Wayne, New Jersey, tendered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in Newark federal court to one count each of wire fraud and tax evasion. Dfouni faces up to 25 years in prison and $500,000 in fines...

