Investor In Stan Lee Media Company Challenges Merger

Law360, Wilmington (January 24, 2018, 10:22 PM EST) -- A shareholder in a media company formed by comic book icon Stan Lee told the Delaware Chancery Court Wednesday that Lee and the company’s other director shortchanged shareholders in a “fire sale” merger with a Hong Kong company last year.



Richard Norwood claimed Lee and POW! Entertainment Inc. CEO Gill Champion drained the company dry with excessive compensation, scrambled to find a buyer who would guarantee them post-close employment and equity and misled shareholders about the amount they would receive in the deal.



“In direct violation...

To view the full article, register now.