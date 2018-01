UK Watchdog Losing Key Staff Before GDPR, Chief Warns

Law360, London (January 25, 2018, 11:16 AM GMT) -- The U.K. data regulator has lost vital employees to the private sector as the clock ticks down to the introduction of the European Union’s information protection regime in four months, a senior official warned Thursday.



Jonathan Bamford, head of parliamentary and government affairs at the Information Commissioner’s Office, said that firms were luring valuable staff away from the regulator as they strengthen their compliance teams to deal with the General Data Protection Regulation, which is set to take effect on May 25.



“It has been a...

