RBS Accuses Investor Of Imagining Swaps Costs In Suit

Law360, London (January 25, 2018, 7:30 PM GMT) -- Royal Bank of Scotland PLC has rejected a property investment company’s claim that the U.K. lender missold it an interest rate swap product by misrepresenting the costs involved with breaking the contract, alleging that breakage costs for restructuring the hedging product were borne by the bank.



RBS said the claim by Sprint 1108, an investment company that specializes in buying vacant gas stations, was based upon the “mistaken fact” that Sprint paid a breakage cost for the third of four swaps it claims to have entered...

