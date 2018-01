FCA Fines UK Broker £1M For Poor Market Abuse Controls

Law360, London (January 25, 2018, 1:16 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has fined the U.K. branch of American electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC more than £1 million ($1.4 million) for failing to report suspicious client transactions, saying on Thursday there were “serious and systemic weaknesses” in its market abuse controls.



Firms "have an obligation to ensure their trading systems are not used for the purpose of financial crime,” Mark Steward of the FCA says. (AP) The FCA said that, between February 2014 and February 2015, Interactive Brokers (UK) failed to submit any...

